Man, 28, charged with theft from a Telford shop earlier this week

A Telford man faces a court appearance next month after being charged with shoplifting.

By David Tooley
Published

Karol Wojciechowski, aged 28, and of no fixed address in the town has been charged with the offence by police in Telford.

It is alleged that >Wojciechowski stole from a shop in Telford on Tuesday (October 2).

He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates court on November 19.

