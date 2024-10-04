Man, 28, charged with theft from a Telford shop earlier this week
A Telford man faces a court appearance next month after being charged with shoplifting.
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Karol Wojciechowski, aged 28, and of no fixed address in the town has been charged with the offence by police in Telford.
It is alleged that Telford on Tuesday (October 2).stole from a shop in
He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates court on November 19.