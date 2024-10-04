Former firefighter from Rowley Regis jailed for sharing photos of dead man on WhatsApp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cameron Hancel, aged 34, pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court in August to misconduct in public office while working for West Midlands Fire Service.

The case concerned a road accident he attended whilst on duty on March 13 last year where photos of the victim who had died were taken and sent to others.

West Midlands Fire Service dismissed Hancel , of Chichester Drive, Rowley Regis in August 2023 after being made aware of the incident.

At sentencing today, the court heard protocol from West Midlands Fire Service read by prosecuting counsel Robert Price which said the sharing of obscene or distressing images, particularly those of the deceased were strictly forbidden.

Cameron Hancel, 33, leaves Wolverhampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to misconducting himself in public office. The former firefighter admitted taking a photograph of a dead man at the scene of a crash. Picture date: Tuesday August 20, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Hancel. Photo credit should read: Stephanie Wareham/PA Wire.

But Mr Price said after attending a fatal accident at High Ercal Road, Himley on the morning of March 13 at 7.13am Hancel took five images of the dead man's body, including one of the body uncovered and others of his bare chest, limbs and blood on the car airbag.

He then almost immediately widely distributed them to his partner and friends via WhatsApp and made light of the death.

Mr Price said some of the messages even mocked the deceased.

Others gave specific details of the crew's actions in having to cut the body from the wreckage of the accident.

When his partner questioned the nature of the mocking messages he said 'I'm allowed I do whatever the .... I want to do, nobody tells me ...."

He was arrested on July 17, 2023 when some of the images and messages he had sent to a friend came to light on the latter's phone.

When questioned, Hancel denied sending the images to other people and tried to blame it on colleagues saying they were sent within the group of firefighters.

Defending Hancel, a father of two, Jane Osborne KC said it was an isolated incident and the fact it was done in the immediate aftermath of the accident showed it was a way of coping with the trauma of the situation

She said: "All offences of misconduct can be classed as appalling by there very nature but there was no pre-meditation in sending the images, more of spontaneity."

Judge Michael Chambers KC in sentencing Hancel said he had engaged in 'appalling mocking of the victim and willful dissemination of awful images,' as well as the nature of the messages which could not be excused.

He said: "Not only did this obviously have a massive impact on the deceased family there is the issue of the wider public's trust in public servants, in this case the fire service.

"The public trust them to protect them and when called upon to treat them with dignity and respect.

"This was an appaling and inexplicable act in which you took pictures of a dead man on your personal phone and sent them with appalling, derogatory and offensive messages which you sent to other people you knew.

"You stripped the deceased of dignity and his family have had to deal not only with the loss of a much loved family member, but the fact his death was mocked and shared in such an awful way."

Speaking after the case, Georgina Davies, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Cameron Hancel’s actions were a clear betrayal of the trust placed in him as a public servant.

“Despite initially denying the allegations, the overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution led him to accept that his conduct was not only unprofessional but criminal.

"As a firefighter, he was employed to protect the public, not to exploit the tragic loss of life. Hancel’s behaviour has caused further anguish to the deceased’s family who are still mourning their unimaginable loss and I hope that today’s proceedings provide some measure of justice and closure during this difficult time.”