Jailed: Shrewsbury cocaine dealer hid incriminating SIM card in his private parts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Father-of-one Joel Edwards, aged 24, was spotted dealing in Shrewsbury on October 13 last year by officers in an unmarked police car.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how officers recovered a total of 147g of cocaine plus £855 in cash and, when searched, Edwards was found to have secreted a SIM card in his private parts.

"The SIM was downloaded and found to have numerous messages indicative of the advertising of drugs," said Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting.

Edwards, of Middlegate, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, was arrested by police and answered "no comment" to questions when he was interviewed.