'Experienced' Telford criminal left victim 'sick as a pig' after trashing house during burglary

"Experienced criminal" Michael Wingate, of High Street, Hadley, Telford, launched a brick through the windows of a house in Leegomery, while the victim was out at a doctor's appointment on March 20.

The 48-year-old pulled out the chests of drawers and swiped several items before making off.

However, Wingate didn't get far before the law caught up with him.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that officers on patrol in Leegomery on the same day spotted Wingate carrying a black holdall and a rifle.

They turned their car around and pursued him.

When they caught up with Wingate he had ditched the rifle in some nearby bushes.