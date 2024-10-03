Child rapist from Telford has jail sentence extended by Court of Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert Norry, 36, of Brereton, Brookside, Telford was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court in July after he was found guilty of multiple sexual offences, including the rape of a girl under the age of 13.

He was originally sentenced to nine years in prison, but his sentence has today been increased to 12 years.

He will serve 11 years in prison and one on licence.

Detective Constable Cara Winfer, from Telford's Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: “The court of appeal carefully reviewed the sentence Norry was given by the judge, and deemed it to be unduly lenient.

"After reviewing case law and sentencing guidelines Norry’s sentence was extended.

"Whilst any sentence given to Norry for the offences he committed won’t be long enough, hopefully this offers some form of closure to the victims and family who have to live with what he’s done.”

On July 11, following a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Norry was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

He was convicted of the rape of a girl under 13, two sexual assaults of a girl under 13 by touching and six counts of sexual activity with a girl under 16.

As part of the sentence he was made the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order.