Shrewsbury thief targeted M&S twice in two days - stealing £350 of stock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ashley Kitson, aged 32, targeted the store in Shrewsbury town centre's Castle Street twice in two days in August this year.

He stole items worth £70 on August 29, before lifting stock worth £288 the next day.

Kitson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft from a shop, as well as failing to attend a drug test for cocaine on September 2 and failing to surrender to bail after missing a court hearing in Telford on September 17.

Magistrates ordered him to pay compensation of £70, a fine of £40 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Be part of our Silent Crime survey: Click here to have your say on crime in your neighbourhood. Answer our survey on under reported incidents in Shropshire