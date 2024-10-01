Rapist jailed for more than five years over attack that left victim 'in constant fear'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Andrew Paige, 47, and from Whitchurch, was locked up at Shrewsbury Crown Court, after admitting two counts of rape – both relating to one attack on a woman.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, told the court Paige’s victim had desperately tried to fight off the rapist, repeatedly telling him ‘no’, while he replied ‘yes’.

The court was told the offences took place earlier this year.

Judge Julian Taylor was also told that Paige has 13 previous convictions for a total of 30 offences – including a six-year jail sentence for indecent assault handed down in 2003.