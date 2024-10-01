Shropshire Star
Police investigation launched into 'scam' QR codes in car parks in Telford and Ironbridge

Police are investigating reports of suspicious QR codes being placed on car park pay machines in Ironbridge and Telford.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

Officers are appealing for information after receiving a report on Friday at the Dale End car park in the Ironbridge Gorge.

Another report was received on Saturday about a car park at Dark Lane near Telford town centre.

A spokesperson for Telford Police said: "The QR codes have now been removed and we are working with Telford & Wrekin Council as we carry out an investigation."

Anyone who thinks they have seen suspicious QR codes at car parks in the borough should contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting crime reference 22/84758/24.

Garreth Anderson posted pictures of stickers he removed on social media

Earlier this week a Telford resident said he had removed several scam QR code stickers from car parks in the Ironbridge Gorge.

Garreth Anderson posted on social media on Saturday afternoon warning Shropshire residents of fake QR codes in council-owned car parks in the historic gorge. He posted a picture of more than seven QR codes that he said have been removed from parking metres.

