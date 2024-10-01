Assault on 12 year old in Shrewsbury: Police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers say that the assault happened at the park on Greenfield Street at around 6.20pm and the boy suffered a nosebleed as well as a bump to the head.

Officers say the boy was assaulted by another boy.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 15-18, around 5’3” tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and was wearing an orange and white shirt.

He was with a group of two girls and one other boy.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "It’s believed that the assault was filmed by one of the group.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the park at the time and saw the assault, or who may have seen the mobile phone footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlefields & Bagley safer neighbourhood team on cb.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 318 of 13 September.

The Shropshire Star had met the victim's parents, who asked to remain anonymous, at a meeting in Greenfields.

Parents spoke up at a meeting about their young children being attacked and filmed in daylight attacks..

Just over a dozen residents of Greenfields gathered at the area's Methodist Church on Tuesday, September 24 to express their concerns and worries for the safety of the community, especially the vulnerable and elderly.

Wanting to remain anonymous the parents said the young boy was made to take his t-shirt off so that it wasn't stained by blood, told to get on his knees and to say 'sorry' for something before being attacked.

"They did it while filming the whole thing," said the mother of the boy. "He was punched in the head, face and nose just like that. He was naked from the waist up and said 'sorry'.

"The police said to just stay away from the boys, they never turned up," she claimed.

"He had to go to accident and emergency at the hospital and had a headache for for three days.

"The police called to say sorry 'but we do not have enough staff'.

"We went to Monkmoor police station three days later but were told that we have to wait for an officer to contact us."

Another woman said: "Six months ago my great grandson was attacked in Ditherington and got so badly beaten up he was in hospital for a week and had steel pins put in his shoulders.

"The police had done nothing yet but they know who the person is."

The meeting had been organised by Peter Day, well known in Greenfields as a community campaigner.

He read out a short email from local police where they said that no-one was available on the day but could be around on October 2 or October 16.

"I think that response is poor," said Mr Day, who had called 999 after witnessing a crime. He added that there was 'no response' to that call either.

Silent crime survey

