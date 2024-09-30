Resident removes 'scam QR codes' that 'take £500 from your account' from Ironbridge car parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Garreth Anderson posted on social media on Saturday afternoon warning Shropshire residents of fake QR codes in council-owned car parks in the historic gorge. He posted a picture of more than seven QR codes that he says have been removed from parking metres.

The resident claims the QR code takes visitors to a fake website, and that £500 will be stolen from your bank account when paying for parking.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum confirmed visitors have not been affected in its car parks.

Garreth's post said: "Warning! Payment scam on all gorge car parks.

"I have just removed scam QR code stickers off all payment meters and signs throughout all the car parks in the gorge. The QR codes take you to a fake website and when you pay for parking it actually takes £500 from your account.

"Please be aware and where possible inform any visitors prior to parking within the gorge."

Telford & Wrekin Council responded to the post by issuing a warning and guidance to residents of the borough.

It said: "Fake QR codes have been spotted on pay and display machines in Ironbridge and Telford Town Park.

"If you're parking in Telford this weekend, check the QR code is pre-printed, not a sticker.

"If you spot one, take a photo, remove it and message us with the location. Our officers are out and will check these locations as part of their patrols."