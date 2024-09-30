Two men arrested in Bridgnorth on suspicion of drug and weapon crimes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police say the arrests on Sunday involved both men being taken into custody for questioning.

Senior PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown, of South Shropshire Police said officers from Bridgnorth and Broseley Safer Neighbourhood Teams, along with officers from response made the arrests.

The arrests were made for possession with intent to supply suspected class A drugs, carrying offensive weapons and driving under the influence of drugs.

Picture: West Mercia Police

"The driver was also driving without the correct documents," said PCSO Dunn-Brown. "Both males were conveyed to custody, where they will be interviewed.

"The vehicle that they were driving has also been seized.

Picture: West Mercia Police

"Our colleagues from the local policing priority team carried out searches of their home addresses where further suspected class A drugs have been located and seized."

The arrests were as a result of Operation Conway, tackling drug dealing in South Shropshire.