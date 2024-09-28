Electric scooters, CCTV and shoplifting raised with crime commissioner during public meeting in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 'Shrewsbury Community Conversation' took place at the Theatre Severn on Thursday evening, with around 40 locals braving the wet weather to speak to the Conservative PCC.

Mr Campion was joined by Superintendent Jamie Dunn, who previously headed up Telford and moved across to lead local policing for Shropshire, covering the Shropshire Council boundary in May this year.

During the two-hour meeting, residents raised several concerns about anti-social behaviour, CCTV and shoplifting in the town.

One resident, who identified himself only as Roger, said he had multiple experiences with "unbelievably bad behaviour" from people riding electric scooters on the pavements and on the roads.

He said: "Signs are disregarded, it's dangerous and it's against the law. I'm interested to know what the police's policy is on this, and I'm just hoping that some action is being taken against people who are blatantly ignoring the laws."

West Mercia's PCC John Campion addressing residents

Responding, Mr Campion said: "The law is there, the problem is that behaviour in society has got slightly out of kilter from it. They are sold very wildly and they're not sold with the rules of 'you must use this on private land, don't use it on the road'.