Silent crime: Meeting in Shrewsbury hears community concerns over 'lack of police response'

Parents spoke up at a meeting about their young children being attacked and filmed in daylight attacks in a recreation ground while bystanders did nothing to help.

Just over a dozen residents of Greenfields gathered at the area's Methodist Church on Tuesday evening to express their concerns and worries for the safety of the community, especially the vulnerable and elderly.

The parents of a 12 year old boy who was allegedly brutally attacked at 6pm on Friday, September 13, said they had not given a statement to police since the bizarre incident after not showing up when calls were made.

Greenfields Methodist Church. Picture: Google

The police say that action has been taken and the parents have been contacted.

Wanting to remain anonymous the parents said the young boy was made to take his t-shirt off so that it wasn't stained by blood, told to get on his knees and to say 'sorry' for something before being attacked.

"They did it while filming the whole thing," said the mother of the boy. "He was punched in the head, face and nose just like that. He was naked from the waist up and said 'sorry'.

"The police said to just stay away from the boys, they never turned up," she claimed.