Police appeal after cable theft reinforces flooding reason why trains are halted on Shropshire line

Train operator Transport for Wales says signalling cable has been cut and stolen overnight in the Albrighton area and that plus the flooding means that all lines are closed.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line in Albrighton at around 2.48am this morning following reports of cable theft.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 36 of 27 September.”

A statement on the TfW website says: "Due to flooding at Wellington and the theft of signalling cables at Albrighton trains are currently unable to run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

"Disruption is expected to continue till 3pm."

They add that rail replacement transport is operating or passengers may travel between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton via Crewe using other train company services.

"Network Rail staff are working to replace and repair the cable as soon as they can," the statement says.