Hammer attack domestic abuser from Telford jailed after cops describe 'one of the worst cases' they've seen

Danny Hughes, of Queens Court in Madeley pleaded guilty to domestic related aggravated bodily harm, and intentional strangulation.

The 34-year-old was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

Detective Constable Chris Russell, from Telford Protecting Vulnerable People Team, told how it was one of the worst domestic violence cases he had been involved with in his career.

He praised the bravery of Hughes' victim in reporting his crimes to the police.

Danny Hughes was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He said: "Hughes subjected his victim to horrific domestic violence, which included one night where he attacked her with a hammer for a sustained period causing various injuries.

"On another occasion he constantly strangled her to the point where she was struggling to breathe and feared for her life.

"This is one of the worst cases of sustained domestic violence that has been seen in my time as a police officer, and it is down to the bravery of the victim coming forward and supporting our investigation that has led to this dangerous offender being convicted.”

People can find advice about domestic abuse on West Mercia Police's website.

People can report domestic abuse on the force's website but they should always call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.