WATCH: Shocking video shows how Shropshire police took down violent drug gang

West Mercia Police have released a video showing how they took down a Merseyside-based drugs gang who were pumping drugs into Oswestry, while exploiting vulnerable young people and making them sell drugs on their behalf.

This gang ran the ‘Boris’ drugs line, facilitating the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

While the three leaders of the gang enjoyed a lavish lifestyle funded by these crimes, they left a trail of misery on Shropshire's streets, and enforced with a ruthless aggression, which left one female with life changing injuries. The case has seen 14 defendants receive over 70 years in prison.

On January 7, 2019, a female was lured to location in Oswestry, and subjected to a vicious attack which left her with life changing facial injuries.

This wasn’t a random attack - the female had been lured there by the enforcer of a drugs gang because she owed a £500 debt. The gang wanted to show what would happen to other drug users within Oswestry if they did not pay their debts on time.

As a direct response, the Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) set out to dismantle the group responsible and bring these offenders to justice.

Following intelligence work, police were able to identify that the gang responsible were not local, and were in fact a Merseyside based gang who were pumping Class A drugs into Oswestry in what was nicknamed the ‘Boris’ line.

The gang had spent time building relationships with adult drug users and young people in Oswestry, who they persuaded to sell drugs on their behalf. They also identified vulnerable young people that they could exploit and traffic around Oswestry to do their bidding.

On one occasion, a vulnerable young person they were exploiting was forced to sell drugs to their mother.

Police worked with local authorities and social services to understand which of the young drug dealers were being exploited and required safeguarding.

In the months that followed the initial attack, SOCU developed a case against the leaders of the gang, and on February 18, 2019, two of the dealers working for the line were arrested, so police could learn more about how it operated.

The following year, on July 11, officers from SOCU travelled up to Merseyside, and with the support of Merseyside Police, raided addresses which resulted in the arrests of seven people including two of the gangs’ leaders – brothers James and Josh Mason.

Meticulous searches of the properties then began, with one critical piece of evidence being front and centre: the ‘Boris’ line mobile phone - which was found under the sofa.

Along the way, the team found a large amount of cash, drugs and the receipt for a Rolex watch worth over £4,500.

Just hours later, and after hearing about the arrests of his two partners, the third leader of the gang, Adam Mcardle, re-established the drugs line and continued to sell drugs in Oswestry in a desperate attempt to keep a hold of his illegal activities.

He, as well as others, were later arrested. The three leaders of the gang pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and modern-day slavery offences. Adam Mcardle was also convicted for the attack on the female in Oswestry.

14 defendants were convicted for their involvement with the ‘Boris’ drugs line, which in total will see them spend more than 70 years in prison. This included the three leaders of the gang: Adam Mcardle, who received a life sentence and brothers James and Josh Mason who were sentenced to 10 and 8 years.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to drug dealing or any other type of crime, to contact them online, or you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.