Police report fake parking fine scams after council warnings

The report comes after both Shropshire Council and Telford and Wrekin Council urged residents to be alert of fake 'Parking Penalty Charge Notice' (PCN) tickets.

Residents are said to have received text messages claiming to be from the council, advising them to pay a PCN via a link sent to them.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "There are reports of fake texts and emails about parking fines being sent out by scammers."

The county's councils reminded residents that they will never send anyone in the county a text message regarding a PCN, and to not provide any bank details or make any payment.