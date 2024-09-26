'People don't feel the same again': Career burglar jailed once more after Shrewsbury thefts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A court heard that drug user Liam Taffinder has spent most of his life in prison and when he comes out he offends all over again only to be sent back behind bars.

The 43-year-old appeared from his cell at Fosse Way Prison in Leicestershire for his sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier stage in the legal process.

Taffinder's bald head was bowed as he was told via a video link of the life changing consequences for homeowners of his crimes.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said that between 11am and 12.30pm on September 15, 2022 Taffinder had forced his way into the Shrewsbury home of the elderly couple through the back door while the house was empty.

Later the couple found that £75 in cash and a box of rings were missing.

A few days later, on September 17, Taffinder stole an £80 watch from another Shrewsbury house.

Miss Carrier said the family were on holiday in Wales but they had been alerted that their burglar alarms were going off.

Taffinder had been captured on CCTV at the property.

Three days after that, on September 20, this time in Bayston Hill, he had his eyes on the contents of a detached garage at another family home.

It was being used as a studio and contained a drum kit and an airsoft gun.

"A camera was activated by a man on a bike who had been peering into the garage," said Miss Carrier.

"A friend went round to investigate and the man returned and was chased off."