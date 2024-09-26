Banned driver was caught on Telford A-road going to his mum's - then gave police his brother's name
A man who was banned from driving was caught behind the wheel before giving his brother's name to the police officer who stopped him.
Nicholas Wyer, who had been disqualified from driving because of "totting-up" offences, was given a lift to Telford on September 23 last year to try and "reconcile his marriage" and made the decision to drive himself back home after receiving a call to say his mother was ill, a court heard.
Telford Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that Wyer, aged 41, was stopped by police on the A442 in east Telford.