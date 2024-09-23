'There is no legitimate reason to have them': Say West Mercia Police as midnight zombie knife ban looms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A change to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 will mean from midnight tonight it will now be illegal to be in possession of a ‘zombie style’ knife and machete.

It will also be >against the law to manufacture, import, sell or supply these items.

Superintendent Brian Gibbs, Head of prevention for West Mercia Police, said: “There is no legitimate reason to be in possession of weapons such as these. We all too often see the tragic consequences of knife crime to victims, families and officers who have to face the threat.

“West Mercia remains a safe place to live and visit but this change in legislation adds more strength to existing police powers to remove these weapons off the streets”.

Since the August 26 West Mercia Police have been in full support of a national call from the government for people to surrender all ‘Zombie style’ knives and machetes. Owners of such weapons had one month to surrender their weapons to the police in return for compensation.

If you are still in possession after 11:59pm this evening your possession will become unlawful unless you have a defence. You can still surrender items to the police, but you may be liable for prosecution having possessed it."

Zombie knife – too beastly for the battlefield

The murder of a schoolboy in south-east London is a “stark and sobering reminder of the danger of zombie-style knives” ahead of an incoming ban on them, police say.

The news comes just a day after a 15 year-old boy was murdered in London.

The 15-year-old was found with a stab injury shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday amid reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry of the Met Police, speaking outside Plumstead Police Station on Monday afternoon, said: “The fact a 15-year-old teenager who had his whole life ahead of him has been taken from his family in this way is a stark and sobering reminder of the danger of zombie-style knives.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to taking these weapons off the streets.”

There had been no confirmed arrests.