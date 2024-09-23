'It didn't used to be like this': Shropshire residents speak out on Silent Crime in their neighbourhoods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That's what one Wellington resident said when the Shropshire Star visited the town centre to gauge views on low-level crime.

College students admitted they would fear venturing out of the house alone as residents shared their experiences of anti-social behaviour.

Low-level crime or minor offences include common assault, drunk and disorderly behaviour, low-level shoplifting, and minor road traffic offences such as speeding and driving without due care and attention.

Wellington resident Peter Garbett says he has seen a "fair bit" of low-level crime whilst working in Shrewsbury and believes it is more common now than in the past.

He said: "We were collecting well over more than 100 needles a week from public toilets when we were cleaning them and emptying the dustbins.

"It's very sad because Shrewsbury is a lovely town. To see needles and things in the flowerbeds and right in the middle of the Quarry where you have thousands of tourists, it's very sad to see."

The 58-year-old says the crime was reported to park wardens who then forwarded the issue to West Mercia Police.

Asked if he feels safe where he lives, the Wellington resident added: "Where I live I feel pretty safe, but there are certain places that I wouldn't go at night and I wouldn't feel safe.

"I think the police do take note of it, but whether they act on it is another thing.

"I think low level crime is on the rise. I used to work in Wellington Market and see 30 thefts a week.

"I'm used to seeing this level of shop lifting and low level crime, and it's very sad.