'Drawings of genitalia' and graffiti discovered on play equipment in Shropshire village

Officers have reported finding graffiti in a children's play area in Baschurch including "drawings of genitalia" on play equipment.

West Mercia Police officer and PCSO for Ellesmere town and rural, Kerry Hogg, posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page on Monday revealing there have been a "few current incidents" of graffiti in the area.

The post says the incidents are being looked into by local officers and that some names of potential suspects have been provided.

A councillor is said to have previously removed graffiti from the play area at a cost to themselves, but more drawings and graffiti have appeared since.

Pictures of graffiti in Baschurch which included drawings of genitalia, picture: West Mercia Police

The post included pictures of graffiti in the play area, including the drawings of genitalia, and said: "There have been a few current incidents of graffiti within the Baschurch area and previously within Ellesmere Town.

"This is currently being looked into by local officers, some names have been provided and the schools will be liaised with and talks held.

"When first noticed a local councillor took time to remove the majority of the graffiti at a cost to themselves. Since the removal there has been more done, which is not acceptable.

"The area is a children's play area and there were drawings of genitalia on the play equipment and some of the remarks made are quite insulting and could cause offence."

West Mercia Police has reminded residents that they can report findings of graffiti online to their local council and the police.

Shropshire residents are asked to "provide as much information about the location you have seen graffiti, any names of people involved and any photographs you may have".

The police states that graffiti refers to "words, drawings, scribbles or messages that are written, painted, sprayed, scratched or carved on the surface of any property, building, street furniture or monument".

The force warns that environmental crime reports or fixed penalty notices will be issued when there is 'sufficient evidence' to do so.

Graffiti can be reported on Shropshire Council's website or by phoning 0345 678 9006.

Alternatively you can report it on the West Mercia Police website.