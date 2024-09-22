Woman who crashed head-on into another vehicle after driving around a bend on wrong side of road to be sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Faye Morgan Koopmann-Glass admitted dangerous driving on July 6 when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 11.

The 47-year-old of Wellington Road, Llandrindod Wells, was driving a black VW Scirocco which collided with a white Citroen driven by a Ms Wilkinson at 3am on the B4358 between Newbridge on Wye and Beulah.