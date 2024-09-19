'My elderly mum was robbed at knifepoint in a park in broad daylight - enough is enough': NationalWorld Silent Crime campaign will give victims a voice

https://da.ily/x95sn64

My mum was robbed at knifepoint while walking her dog in our local park in broad daylight.

She's almost 80 and walks with a crutch due to a recent knee replacement operation. He pointed a knife at her chest and took her bag. He picked the most vulnerable person in the park and escaped with less than £20 cash.

My mum was not injured but such a terrifying crime always has a mental impact. In fact, every crime makes us feel different - unsafe and violated. When I tell people what happened to my family, the first reaction is always horror and the second is to tell me their own story. I now know that almost everyone has a horrific tale of crime to tell.

One NationalWorld colleague's husband was punched by a stranger while out for a walk. His lip was split and, despite police saying they knew the perpetrator from the very clear photo he managed to take, they decided it wasn't worth pursuing.