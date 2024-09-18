West Mercia Police still without permanent chief constable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new temporary chief constable has now been brought in to lead the police force on an interim basis.

Former chief constable Pippa Mills announced on August 8 last year she would be leaving the post and left in October to become an assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan Police.

Kyle Gordon was announced as her replacement last December but in June, police and crime commissioner (PCC) John Campion said "unforeseen circumstances" meant Commander Gordon would not be taking up the role.

Another change in leadership has since taken place at the force as Alex Murray, who had been temporary chief constable, left at the end of August to become director of threat leadership at the National Crime Agency.

Mr Murray said it was an "honour" to lead West Mercia Police.

"I have been proud to work with the hard-working police officers and staff, and our partners, to make a real difference for communities; bringing crime down and more offenders to justice," he said.

Richard Cooper is the new man in charge and has the title temporary deputy chief constable.

He said: "I am incredibly proud to represent the officers, staff and volunteers at West Mercia Police and whilst in this role I am fully committed to ensuring we keep delivering an excellent service for the communities that we serve."

PCC Mr John Campion, who is responsible for recruiting a chief constable, said: “I would like to thank Alex Murray for his service to West Mercia Police, and for his leadership during his time here.

"I am pleased to confirm Richard Cooper in post as the Temporary Chief Constable, as I am confident that he will build on the work Alex has done to address the organisational challenges, reduce crime and deliver on the public's priorities.

"I am certain he will provide continuity and stability through this interim period."

The PCC's office says the process of identifying a permanent chief constable will begin "later this year".