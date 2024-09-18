Police share image of wanted man believed to be in Telford
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man, believed to be in the Telford area.
By Megan Jones
Officers from West Mercia Police are looking for 28-year-old Elliot Humphries, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Humphries is believed to be in the Telford area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 01952 214753 immediately.
Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org