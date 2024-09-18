Police share image of wanted man believed to be in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Mercia Police are looking for 28-year-old Elliot Humphries, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Humphries is believed to be in the Telford area.

Elliot Humphries. Photo: West Mercia Police

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 01952 214753 immediately.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org