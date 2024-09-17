Telford man charged with burglary after alleged break-in at Wellington Market
A 36-year-old Telford man has been charged with burglary after an alleged break-in at Wellington Market this week.
By Megan Jones
Shane Chick, 36, of Chepstow Drive in Leegomery has been charged with burglary following the incident on Market Street in Wellington.
Police were called to Wellington Market at around 12.30am on Monday, following reports of a break-in.