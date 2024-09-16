Police warning after five farms hit by thefts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the last week high value items, including quad bikes, trailers and power tools have been stolen from properties, according to Dyfed Powys Police.

As a result officers are advising the farming community over steps they can take to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglaries or thefts.

Inspector Suzanne Lloyd said: “I would encourage residents to ensure that their property is secure and valuables are protectively marked and locked away.

“If you take the time to assess the security of your property, follow some useful advice and take positive action, you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim

“While we deal with a number of thieves who act opportunistically, some, who are more determined, will carry out reconnaissance visits of farms in order to locate high value items to steal at a later date.

“We ask farmers to be mindful of the location and storage of such items as they are very much sought after by the criminal fraternity."

She said farming communities are encouraged to review their own security, to install CCTV systems and security lighting on farm yards, along with other measures to make it difficult for criminals to operate – or at the very least to be a delay or deterrent to them.

Police are also urging farmers to record the make and serial numbers of items, create an up to date inventory list of their property, and take photographs of each item.

They added that easily removed items should be marked or stamped with the postcode, farm’s name or other identifying mark.

Officers are also recommending tools and small items of machinery should be locked in a secure building, and tractors, farm implements and valuable machinery should not be parked near or alongside public roads when not in use.

They have added that farm gates should be locked with "good quality chains or padlocks", and hinges should "preferably be of the capped or inverted type to prevent easy removal".

They said the installation of tracking devices on quad bikes, ATVs and other farm vehicles is "highly encouraged and has proven many times to be the most efficient way of recovering stolen property".

“Remember, we can’t act on something if we don’t know about it,” added Inspector Lloyd. “No matter how insignificant it may seem, please report all suspicious activity to police immediately, and don’t assume someone else would have notified us.”

All Dyfed-Powys Rural Crime Team officers are qualified Crime Prevention Tactical advisors (CPTAC).

To arrange a crime prevention visit from the officers e-mail ruralcrimeteam@dyfed-powys.police.uk.