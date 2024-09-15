'This is very serious': Racist graffiti returns to bypass bridge 'worse than before'
Police are appealing for information to catch the offenders behind repeated incidents of "racist graffiti".
Officers in Bridgnorth say that over the last few weeks, racist graffiti has been appearing underneath a bridge in the town.
While Shropshire Council has been working to remove the graffiti, police say it appeared again "but a lot worse than previously" on Friday.
West Mercia Police is now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.
Bridgnorth PCSO, Mandy Leek said: "Over the last few weeks we have been seeing some racist graffiti appearing underneath the bypass bridge. This had all been painted over by the council.
"[On] September 13, the graffiti appeared again but a lot worse than previously. Once again the council will be removing this.
"We believe that this was done in daylight hours after 12pm and before 6pm .
"If anybody has seen anyone on the Wellmeadow field under the bypass Bridge acting suspiciously or believe that they are the culprits, can you please let us know. This is a very serious offence and will not be tolerated."
Those with information can email bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk, report the incident online at westmercia.police.uk or call 101.