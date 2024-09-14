Woman burglar to face sentencing hearing at crown court next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Karima Burnett appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (13) where the charge was put to her in front of judge Anthony Lowe.

Burnett, is in custody and formerly of Bronte Close, Wellington, admitted the burglary of family jewellery from Wellington Road, in Telford, on October 30, 2023.

Debra White, defending, said that 38-year-old Burnett was "doing well in prison" and they could seek information from her prior to a sentencing hearing.

Judge Lowe ordered a pre-sentence report and said that another matter Burnett is facing would lie on file.

Burnett was remanded in custody until she is sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on October 25, 2024.