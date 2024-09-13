Your chance to investigate a crime scene as Telford's police HQ opens its doors this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police's Malinsgate headquarters in Telford is opening its doors to the public this Sunday, September 15.

Visitors will also be able to meet their local officers and find out more about joining the force.

Around 5,000 people attended last year's open day.

Superintendent Ed Hancox said: "We're going to open our doors here at Malinsgate. We've love for you to come along, have a look and see what's happening.

"Our custody unit is going to be open so you can come and see what happens in custody in the cells. We're going to have our police dogs here and PD Peeler, our force mascot, will be here to meet the children as well.

"So lots of things to come and see, lots of things to do on Sunday. Please come and see us at Malinsgate."

The event will start at 11am and run until 4pm, and is open to all ages.

There will also be a quiet hour from 10am until 11am for people to attend, where the sirens will be turned off allowing people with special educational needs and disabilities to explore the stands and meet officers.

A number of external exhibitors are also expected to be there on the day, including other emergency services.

Entry is free to the event and parking is available around Telford town centre. All exhibits will be there subject to operational needs.