West Mercia Police officers depart on 3,000 mile trip to Gambia to supply 'much needed' unused vehicles to African country

Inspector Dan Poucher and Police Sergeants Rob Seewoosaha and Kayley Perkins, alongside Police Constables Chris Fowler and Danny Evans, are helping to drive the disused vehicles procured by the Emergency Services Aid Charity.

The group's two-week adventure will see them use their free time to join a group of 65 volunteers in a convoy of 20 fire engines and ambulances as they travel across Spain and Gibraltar before catching a ferry to Morocco and driving through Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal and The Gambia.

Officers departed for their 3,000 mile journey from Defford in Worcestershire at 1pm today (September 12) to provide what West Mercia Police says is "much-needed reconditioned unused vehicles" for the West African country before flying back on September 25.

Several fundraising events have been held to support the trip including a trek in full protective kit over the Malvern Hills in June by PC Fowler and PS Rob 'Swoosh' Seewoosaha which raised thousands for the Emergency Services Aid Charity.

Inspector Dan Poucher, who is also the charity's treasurer, said: "We are looking forward to carrying out this important mission to help communities less fortunate than ours in The Gambia.

"We completed a similar trip in 2022 and it was truly one of the most humbling experiences of my life.

"When we arrived, people were lining the streets in tears - so grateful of the gift of fire engines and ambulances to help them provide an emergency response in their communities.

"This will be an emotional return for many of us and for those who are on their first visit too. I've no doubt the people of The Gambia will once again be extremely grateful to receive these disused emergency vehicles."

Temporary Chief Constable Richard Cooper added: "I'm very proud to support this intrepid team of West Mercia officers in this extraordinary mission to The Gambia to help those who will ultimately reap the benefits of receiving these reconditioned emergency vehicles.

"Their commitment to planning, fundraising and the giving up their time will make a huge difference to communities and support the local authorities and services as they seek to provide an improved emergency service response.

"Our officers' actions will contribute to lives being saved by our emergency service colleagues in another part of the world."