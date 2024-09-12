Boy, 15, arrested after 'disturbance' near Shrewsbury college sparks police drama

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened near Shrewsbury College's campus on London Road yesterday afternoon.

Initial reports suggested someone was in possession of a knife, but police say that was not the case.

There was a heavy police presence in Sutton Farm and Springfield, with police cars seen rushing along Wenlock Road and Springfield Way.

Officers with dogs were seen in Tilstock Crescent and several police cars pulled up in Prescott Close.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a disturbance between a group of youths at around 3.05pm yesterday afternoon near to the Shrewsbury College on London Road.

“Initial information suggested one person involved was possession of a knife, however we have established this was not the case.

“Upon officers’ arrival, it was confirmed one person was in possession of a metal bar.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has since been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”