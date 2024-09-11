McDonald's evacuated after crash drama in Telford - police and firefighters on the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened in School Road, Donnington, Telford at around 9.20am.

McDonald's and the nearby Shell petrol station were evacuated as a precaution by firefighters, but the cordon has now been lifted.

Police officers were also on the scene as well as Cadent engineers to deal with the damaged gas main.

McDonald's in School Road, Donnington was evacuated. Picture: Google

Traffic was busy in the area at the time but the AA's traffic planner website is now showing the area as clear.

Cadent have been contacted for updates.