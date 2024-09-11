Man, 82, ended up in fist fight with neighbour over shared gate until victim was floored

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former farm shop owner Raymond Kynaston, of Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, shares a drive with his long-term neighbour Glyn Prosser, and the gate is on a shared drive.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Mr Prosser used to be able to keep the gate open so he could drive his car out by hooking it to Kynaston's fence. But he wasn't able to do that on April 24.

The court on Tuesday was shown a video of Mr Prosser trying to keep the gate open and failing to do so a number of times. The way he handled the gate provoked a sprightly Kynaston to come running down his drive to confront his neighbour.

Punches were thrown and Mr Prosser ended up on the ground and suffered a lump to his head, was dizzy and had other injuries, the court was told.

Sara Beddow, reading a victim impact statement from Mr Prosser, said he had been anxious to leave his home and had been taking medication since the assault.