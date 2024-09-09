Woman found dead near kids play area in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The body was discovered in Rad Valley Woods off Crowmeole Lane, Copthorne yesterday morning.

The identity of the woman has not been confirmed yet. Police say the death is not currently being treated as suspicious, but investigations are still taking place.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "The body of a woman has been discovered yesterday at around 9am within Rad Valley Woods in Shrewsbury.

"The identity of deceased has not been confirmed but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time; however, enquiries are ongoing."

Police were still reported to be on the scene this afternoon.

Residents in the area described multiple police vehicles rushing to the scene.

Officers asked residents for dashcam and doorbell camera footage to try and piece together what happened.