Shoplifting in Telford: Police want to speak to these people

They include images from incidents at branches of Asda, B&M, Hobbycraft, Tesco Express, and two separate incidents at M&S.

A spokesperson for >Telford & Wrekin Police said: "Officers investigating a number of shop thefts in Telford would like to speak to the people pictured, as they may have information that can help with their enquiries.

B&M in Telford town centre on Friday June 28 at around 2.40pm. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

"The first image is from a theft at Asda, Malinsgate on Saturday May 4 at 4pm, where various food items were taken, worth over £100.

"The second image is from B&M in Telford town centre on Friday June 28 at around 2.40pm, where over £300.00 worth of Lego items were taken.

Hobbycraft, Telford Bridge Retail Park on Sunday June 30 at around 2.35pm. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

"The third image is from Hobbycraft, Telford Bridge Retail Park on Sunday June 30 at around 2.35pm, where products worth over £110 were taken.

"The fourth image is from Tesco Express in Woodside on Monday April 22 at 1.10pm where various food items were taken to the value of over £50."

Marks and Spencers in Telford town centre on two separate occasions. Sunday July 7 at around 2.05pm and Tuesday August 13 Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

Images five are both from Marks and Spencers in Telford town centre on two separate occasions.

One was taken on Sunday July 7 at around 2.05pm, the other was taken on Tuesday August 13 at around 15.45pm. In total, over £300 worth of meat products were taken.

Image 1: a theft at Asda, Malinsgate on Saturday May 4 at 4pm, where various food items were taken, worth over £100.Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

If you know or recognise the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk