Shropshire Star
Close

Shoplifting in Telford: Police want to speak to these people

Police have issued pictures of people they would like to speak to as they investigate a number of shop thefts in Telford.

By David Tooley
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

They include images from incidents at branches of Asda, B&M, Hobbycraft, Tesco Express, and two separate incidents at M&S.

A spokesperson for >Telford & Wrekin Police said: "Officers investigating a number of shop thefts in Telford would like to speak to the people pictured, as they may have information that can help with their enquiries.

B&M in Telford town centre on Friday June 28 at around 2.40pm. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

"The first image is from a theft at Asda, Malinsgate on Saturday May 4 at 4pm, where various food items were taken, worth over £100.

"The second image is from B&M in Telford town centre on Friday June 28 at around 2.40pm, where over £300.00 worth of Lego items were taken.

Hobbycraft, Telford Bridge Retail Park on Sunday June 30 at around 2.35pm. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

"The third image is from Hobbycraft, Telford Bridge Retail Park on Sunday June 30 at around 2.35pm, where products worth over £110 were taken.

"The fourth image is from Tesco Express in Woodside on Monday April 22 at 1.10pm where various food items were taken to the value of over £50."

Marks and Spencers in Telford town centre on two separate occasions. Sunday July 7 at around 2.05pm and Tuesday August 13 Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

Images five are both from Marks and Spencers in Telford town centre on two separate occasions.

One was taken on Sunday July 7 at around 2.05pm, the other was taken on Tuesday August 13 at around 15.45pm. In total, over £300 worth of meat products were taken.

Image 1: a theft at Asda, Malinsgate on Saturday May 4 at 4pm, where various food items were taken, worth over £100.Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

If you know or recognise the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular