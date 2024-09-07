Shropshire woman, 61, arrested on suspicion of supporting terrorist organisation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police arrested grandmother Sarah Wilkinson at her home in Bishop's Castle last Wednesday and took her for questioning at Shrewsbury Police Station.

Officers also carried out a search of her home in the town and seized a number of items.

Ms Wilkinson is a pro-Palestinian activist who holds a press card with an organisation called MENA in the Lebanon which claims to report 'uncensored' news from the Middle East and North Africa including the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Her arrest came after a number of officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Squad turned up in numbers at her home at about 7.30am.

She has been given police bail while investigations continue, and ordered to report every Friday to Monkmoor Police Station in Shrewsbury.