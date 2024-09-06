Violent drunk knocked man out with punch from behind then kicked his unconscious body 15 times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jeremy Trow's victim never saw the attack coming as he faced the bar in The Angel in Berriew Street in Welshpool.

Father-of-two Trow, aged 48, had drank 13 pints of lager and had been "glaring" at David Owen before the brutal, unprovoked attack on March 11 last year, Mold Crown Court heard on Thursday.

It consisted of a single, powerful punch to the side of his head that knocked him to the ground and caused him to lose consciousness, then more than a dozen kicks before staff were able to get Trow to stop.

Mr Owen came to in "excruciating" pain with a bleeding nose and a broken ankle, as Trow waited for police to arrest him.

The court heard that Owen had entered the pub with a friend that evening and that Trow was sitting at the bar at about 9.45pm.

"Mr Owen was aware of the defendant staring," prosecutor Richard Edwards told the court, "he says, staring intently.

"[Mr Owen] says something along the lines of 'smile, will you?'

"The defendant did not reply or do anything."