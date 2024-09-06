Doctor who sent messages about 'innermost fantasies' of child abuse is struck off

Dr Huw Glover, of Crown Mews, Newport, was handed a two-year community order last November after admitting one count of attempting an obscene article. He was required to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has now determined Dr Glover's fitness to practice is impaired as a result of his conviction. An interim order has been made for his suspension from the medical register subject to any appeal that may be made.

The tribunal heard that on August 20, 2019, the 58-year-old joined a social media group for people with an interest in paedophilia and incest. He pretended he was a 44-year-old woman called Sarah who had a 46-year-old husband called Dave and two children, aged 15 and eight.

The GP private messaged a fellow member and discussed his child abuse fantasies. However, he was in fact speaking to an undercover police officer.

Kathryn Hughes, representing the General Medical Council (GMC), said that the user's profile picture was of garden furniture, which matched an image on Dr Glover's mobile phone, while the subscriptions to the social media page also matched the disgraced GP.

Dr Glover was arrested at his home address on September 3, 2019, with several devices taken away to be examined. At the time, the doctor was working at Featherstone Family Health Centre near Wolverhampton, who immediately suspended him.

Dr Glover was released on conditional bail and not allowed any unsupervised contact with children. On December 3, 2019, he was charged, with his trial date not listed until August 1, 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He initially denied the offences before changing his plea to guilty.

Following his sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 9, 2023, Sarah Belshah from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Within these messages, Dr Glover discussed his innermost fantasies which related to the sexual abuse of young children.

"The idea of anyone with such fantasies practising as a GP is both abhorrent and extremely concerning. It was therefore in the public interest to prosecute this case and to overcome the many attempted efforts to defend it before, eventually, a guilty plea was entered."

Submitting the GMC's case to the tribunal, Ms Hughes said Dr Glover's conduct 'was a significant departure of good medical practice' and that, despite the charge not being recognised as a sexual offence, it should be treated in the same manner.

In mitigation, Ms Hughes said the judge recognised it was an isolated incident, and it was Dr Glover's first conviction. However, Ms Hughes said that it carries little weight because the level of offending is so serious.

"The doctor has not demonstrated any remorse," said Ms Hughes, adding that he maintained a not guilty plea for over two years.

In summary, Margaret Obi, who was chairing the tribunal, said that members were satisfied that Dr Glover's fitness to practice was impaired, and it was in the public's interest to order an interim suspension.