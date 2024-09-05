Watch: Masked robber points imitation gun in 'stoic' shop worker's face in terrifying raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Corey Li, 23, and an unknown accomplice went to the Asda Express shop 350 yards from Li's own home in Rhostyllen, near Wrexham, in the early hours of June 9 donning masks, hoods and gloves.

CCTV footage captured Li pointing an imitation gun in the garage worker's face and at one point firing it over the employee's shoulder. The two men ordered the worker to open the till before they took cash and over a thousand pounds' worth of cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.

Corey Li pointing an imitation gun at the employee's face. Images: North Wales Police

They made off on foot. Footage of the raid was analysed and Li was recognised thanks to his eyebrows by a police officer who knew him, Mold Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Li, of Tudor Avenue in Rhostyllen, handed himself into a police station in the days after the raid, and was charged with robbery as well as possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty.

Corey Li. Photo: North Wales Police

Both the judge and prosecution barrister noted the employee's "stoicism" when faced by the two robbers.

Prosecutor Oliver King told the court it was a "frightening situation because [the employee] didn't know what these two men were capable of".

Video of the shocking incident shows Li pointing the weapon at the employee and gesticulating, briefly turning to fire it at a wall, while his accomplice fills a bag with cigarettes and tobacco from behind the counter.

Both men then ransacked the drawers and tills for cash and smoking goods before fleeing on foot.

The Asda Express shop. Photo: Google

Judge Nicola Saffman told Li: "You pointed the gun right in [the employee]'s face. You then proceeded to take money from the till, cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.

"[He] is to be commended for his stoic attitude and his calm approach to what you did."

She noted Li's "genuine remorse" and acknowledged he had written a "very articulate" letter to the court about his circumstances.

The court heard Li has four previous convictions for six offences, including two of violence.

Judge Saffman handed down a sentence of three years and nine months in prison.

Speaking after the sentence, North Wales Police investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Vaughan said: “This was an incredibly frightening and distressing experience for the victim, who was threatened at gunpoint as he went about his work.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare in Wrexham, and I have no doubt Wrexham is a safer community with Li behind bars.

“The second person involved in the robbery remains unidentified and we continue to urge anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries to identify them, or anybody that recognises him in the footage, to contact us.

“You can speak to us via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000511887. You can also contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously.”