Telford YouTubers who toured the world in campervan 'gutted and disappointed' after break-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris and Marianne Fisher of Tread The Globe travelled to Southampton on Monday to pick up their beloved 2005 Fiat Ducato campervan called Trudy, but discovered their clothes, bedding, camera tripod, cleaning equipment, cushions, chairs, equipment, toiletries, and even a 12v fridge/freezer had been taken.

The couple attracted millions of views online documenting their trip around the world where they visited places including Mount Fuji, the Artic Ocean, Las Vegas, Alaska, South America, the Grand Canyon, and Kruger National Park.

Their campervan has racked up more than 137,000 miles, with around 67,000 on land throughout the trip, and the pair were happy to share their good news that "the van started" when they picked it up.

Chris and Marianne discovered their protective wall had been damaged

Chris and Marianne revealed the news of their 'nuisance' break-in to followers online, but the couple say they expected it to happen.