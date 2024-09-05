Commenters joke about lookalikes in police appeal - but which famous faces do they resemble?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford police said they wanted the men to help them with their investigations into thefts at BP, House of Fraser, and Boots in Newport and Telford.

But, after posting pictures of the men on social media, users remarked that two of the wanted men were lookalikes for England captain Harry Kane, and international movie star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Police want these men to help them with their enquiries

In total officers said more than £600 of goods had been stolen by the men – including expensive fragrances and skincare products.

Two of the incidents took place in June, and one in July.

A post from Telford Police said: "We are investigating several shop thefts in Telford and would like to speak to the people pictured, as they may have information that can help with our enquiries.

"The first image is from the BP garage in Newport on Monday 10 June at 3.25pm, where alcohol and food items were taken.

"The second image is from House of Fraser in Telford Town Centre on Sunday 23 June at 3.17pm, where fragrance was taken worth £95.00.

"The third image is from Boots on the Wrekin Retail Park on Saturday 6 July at 9.45am, where skincare products were taken to the value of over £500.00.

"Officers who are investigating these separate incidents would like to speak to the people in the images, as they believe they may be able to help them with their investigations.

"If you know or recognise the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk."