'You took a chance, it did not pay off': Man 'set up' over Whitchurch Facebook sale is sentenced
A man whose picture was shared on social media after he had been "set up" on Facebook over the false sale of a moped has been sentenced at court.
By David Tooley
Stephen Slinger had been spotted taking a grey LEXMOTO from Claypit Street, in Whitchurch, on June 11, 2023 and his image was shared online.
Slinger, aged 30, from Sydney Street, in Runcorn, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to having possession of criminal property.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that is a charge akin to handling stolen goods.
Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said Slinger had been seen acting suspiciously by pushing the moped away.