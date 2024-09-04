Speed bump-swerving driver who refused to take breath test warned that he could go to jail
A man who told police that he "did not want to" give a breath test after he was seen speeding, braking heavily and swerving around speed bumps has been told he faces going to prison.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Patryk Piorko had been seen driving a Ford Kuga erratically in Snedshill on August 16 this year when he was stopped by police.
Piorko, aged 36, from Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, in Telford, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when he appeared in the court on Tuesday.
He also admitted to driving without a licence and a related charge of having no insurance.