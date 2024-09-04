Speed bump-swerving driver who refused to take breath test warned that he could go to jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Patryk Piorko had been seen driving a Ford Kuga erratically in Snedshill on August 16 this year when he was stopped by police.

Piorko, aged 36, from Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, in Telford, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when he appeared in the court on Tuesday.

He also admitted to driving without a licence and a related charge of having no insurance.