Drug driver who killed man in crash was making £300 a day selling cocaine and heroin

Cocaine-fuelled Sean Guthrie was convicted of killing Michael Lloyd and seriously injuring his wife Dawn after he crashed a Peugeot 308 into their Harley Davidson motorbike in Dawley Green Way, Telford, on August 9, 2022.

Sean Guthrie

Now Guthrie, aged 57, has been ordered to serve more prison time, after Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Tuesday that the crash led to police discovering his drug dealing activity.

And just three weeks after the collision that killed Mr Lloyd, Guthrie was again caught driving with drugs in his system while in possession of several wraps of cocaine and heroin.

Michael Lloyd

Guthrie was jailed for six years this May after pleading guilty to causing death and serious injury by driving without due care and attention and while over the specified limit for cocaine. He joined this latest hearing via video link from prison. He sat in his wheelchair, fidgeting with his hands throughout proceedings.

The court was told that police searched the scene of the fatal crash and found drugs and a mobile phone.

Altogether, there were nine wraps of crack cocaine and 29 wraps of heroin which, if sold in street deals, would have been worth up to £550. Guthrie failed a roadside drugs saliva test.