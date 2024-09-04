Woman caught nearly five times the drink drive limit in car park 'tried to snatch keys from police'
A woman who blew nearly five times the drink drive limit will be sentenced next month.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Ann Wright had been stopped at the Lidl supermarket in Oswestry on July 26, 2024 after concerns were raised.
Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, told the court on Tuesday that when officers attended they took her car keys off her.
"She tried to snatch them back," she said.
The court was told that 62-year-old Wright, of Pant Glas, Oswestry blew a roadside breath test reading of 168 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35mcg per 100ml.