Watch: Lorry driver distracted by phone crashes into broken-down car, narrowly avoiding three people
Video captures the moment a lorry driver distracted by his phone ploughed into a stationary car on a major road, narrowly avoiding hitting three people standing nearby.
Footage from inside Raymond Catterall's lorry cab shows him repeatedly looking down at his phone, occasionally glancing up at the road, before suddenly swerving too late to avoid the broken-down car.
Catterall, of Maghull in Merseyside, can be seen looking down at his phone before swerving on the A55 at Tal-y-Bont, Gwynedd in Wales and crashing into bushes. Catterall, of Maghull in Merseyside, avoided hitting three people and a dog standing on a grass verge.
Catterall, 44, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving.
At Caernarfon Crown Court on August 30, he was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence, 150 hours of unpaid work, a three-month curfew and a 12-month driving disqualification.