Watch: Lorry driver distracted by phone crashes into broken-down car, narrowly avoiding three people

Footage from inside Raymond Catterall's lorry cab shows him repeatedly looking down at his phone, occasionally glancing up at the road, before suddenly swerving too late to avoid the broken-down car.

Catterall, of Maghull in Merseyside, can be seen looking down at his phone before swerving on the A55 at Tal-y-Bont, Gwynedd in Wales and crashing into bushes. Catterall, of Maghull in Merseyside, avoided hitting three people and a dog standing on a grass verge.

Raymond Catterrall can be seen on the video repeatedly looking down at his phone before the crash. Images: Crown Prosecution Service

Catterall, 44, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving.

At Caernarfon Crown Court on August 30, he was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence, 150 hours of unpaid work, a three-month curfew and a 12-month driving disqualification.