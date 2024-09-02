Residents urged to be 'vigilant' after suspicious behaviour around vehicles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police constable in Hadley and Leegomery, Rebecca Howell posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning reporting incidents that have taken place in the region.

The officer urged vehicle owners to 'double check' that they have locked vehicles after reports of a suspicious male trying door handles and stealing items last night (September 1).

The post said: "Please be vigilant in securing your vehicles and double check they are locked before entering your property.

"Overnight there have been several reports of a suspicious male trying car door handles and property having been stolen.

"Please do not leave valuables on display and call 101 for any suspicious activity or 999 for any crimes in progress."

The post added that investigations into the incidents are ongoing.