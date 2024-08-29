Mother who nearly crashed becomes latest drink driver to be banned after a McDonald's trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mother-of-two Hannah Wellings, aged 33, had been at a wedding before she drove an Audi A1 to the fast food chain's restaurant in Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry in the early hours of August 12.

Wellings is at least the third Shropshire drink driver in the last month to be convicted and banned from the road after being tempted by a trip to McDonald's

Telford Magistrates Court was told police received a call from an employee at the drive-thru about a woman who was "intoxicated" at 4.30am.

The worker said Wellings almost crashed into a wall and was "slurring her speech".

At 4.35am, her vehicle's registration was picked up by an Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera and police went to intercept her.